Public's input needed regarding West Chestnut Street corridor in Rome

ROME, N.Y. -- County Executive, Anthony Picente Jr. announced Monday, the Department of Planning is asking for the public's input for the West Chestnut Street corridor study in Rome.
The study is part of HOCTC's Local Transportation Planning Assistance Program. The program gives funding to local governments so they may prepare transportation within the community as well as land use plans.
“This important study will help improve vehicular and pedestrian traffic in the West Chestnut Street corridor, address Wood Creek flooding issues and find better ways to accommodate emergency vehicles traveling to the Rome Health campus. The public’s input is vital in this process and I encourage everyone affected to take the survey and attend the March 8th meeting," Picente said.
West Chestnut Street has been of concern due to operations, safety and accessibility issues. The study area includes West Chestnut Street from east of the Black River Boulevard intersection, to the Turin Road intersection and onto the end of Merrick Road. All travelers will be considered in the study as well as flooding concerns and emergency access to Rome Health. Potential design and operation enhancements will be identified to create a more connected, safe community for all travelers.
A public workshop will take place from 6 - 7:30 p.m. on Mar. 8 at St. Paul’s Roman Catholic Church located at 1807 Bedford Street in Rome. Anyone who lives, works or travels in the area of concern is encouraged to attend. A feedback survey for the study can be taken by clicking here.