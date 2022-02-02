Punxsutawney Phil predicts six more weeks of winter

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM THURSDAY TO 3 PM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches with locally higher amounts. * WHERE...Steuben, Seneca, Northern Oneida, Cortland, Onondaga, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Yates, Schuyler and Southern Cayuga counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM Thursday to 3 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light mixed precipitation will move into the region tonight and Thursday morning. The main round of snow is expected Thursday afternoon and night with lingering lighter snow Friday. Some sleet may mix in at times, lowering snow totals in a few spots. * PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&