Weather Alert

...ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD TODAY IN PARTS OF CENTRAL NEW
YORK...

Relative humidity will drop as low as 15 to 25 percent this
afternoon, along with northwest winds gusting 15 to 30 mph,
highest towards the Catskills. These dry and breezy conditions
will pose an elevated risk for wildfire spread this afternoon in
parts of central New York. Be sure to heed the New York State Burn
Ban which went into effect on March 16.

Putin spokesman refuses to rule out use of nuclear weapons if Russia faced an 'existential threat'

Dmitry Peskov pictured with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

 Maxim Shipenkov/AFP/Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin's chief spokesman has conceded that Russia has yet to achieve any of its military goals in Ukraine and refused to deny that Moscow could resort to the use of nuclear weapons.

In an interview with CNN's Christiane Amanpour on Tuesday, Dmitry Peskov repeatedly refused to rule out that Russia would consider using nuclear weapons against what Moscow saw as an "existential threat." When asked under what conditions Putin would use Russia's nuclear capability, Peskov replied, "if it is an existential threat for our country, then it can be."

When asked what Putin thought he had achieved in Ukraine so far, Peskov answered: "Well, first of all, not yet. He hasn't achieved yet."

The spokesman also claimed that the "special military operation" -- the Kremlin's official euphemism for Russia's invasion in Ukraine -- was "going on strictly in accordance with the plans and the purposes that were established before hand."

This is a developing story, more to come.

