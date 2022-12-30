Whitestown, N.Y.--at least one person was exposed to a rabid raccoon on the Rayhill Walking Trail, in Whitestown, this week. If you walk or run the trail, keep an eye on your pets and be aware of your surroundings. Trailgoers reported a raccoon was acting in a strange manner on Wednesday. The DEC called in wildlife experts to evaluate the situation. The animal was removed from the area and tested. On Friday, it was confirmed that the animal did have rabies. If you feel you or your animal may have been exposed you should call the Oneida County Health Department at call 315-798-5064.
Rabid raccoon found on Whitestown walking trail
BenKinne
