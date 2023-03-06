Rabies Vaccination Clinics to be held in Madison County

WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. -- Madison County Health Department's Rabies Vaccination Clinics will begin on Apr. 22 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the Madison Central School parking lot.
You must make an appointment ahead of time, which can be done online. https://www.madisoncounty.ny.gov/440/Rabies-Clinics There are a limited number of spots. Clinics are walk-thru or drive-thru.
“We look forward to continuing to offer drive-thru rabies clinics that are convenient and less stressful for pets and pet owners,” Environmental Health Director, Aaron Lazzara said.
Guidelines for those who attend:
· All pet owners must have an appointment to participate. Non-County residents are limited to four household pets per clinic.
· Do not arrive more than 10 minutes early for your appointment time or you may be asked to wait.
· Pets MUST be properly restrained using a leash and collar, harness, cage or pet carrier.
. Proof of previous vaccination is required to qualify for a three-year certificate
The public health law requires all dogs, cats and ferrets to be vaccinated by the age of 4 months, a second vaccination must be given within one year of the first dose and pets must be continuously immunized against rabies thereafter.