Racing to save our switchbacks

UTICA, NY - It might not have been the most ideal conditions, but that didn't stop local runners from coming out and supporting a good cause Saturday.
The annual Ted Petrillo “Save our Switchbacks” Road Race got back on track after being knocked off course by Covid the past two years.
Runners lined up for a 9am start near the Utica Parkway Ski Chalet.
The 7.5k road race is a Utica Roadrunners Grand Prix event and often referred to as a “half Boilermaker”.
Close to 200 runners signed up for the event.
Jim Mott, president of the Utica Roadrunners says they raise money every 5 years for the switchbacks. “We donate $5,000 to the city for the upkeep and the preservation of the switchbacks. It's kind of our way to help out the community, and be visible in the community and help with the runners”.
"It's nature up there”, says Save Our Switchback race director Sharon Scala.
“You'll never run up there without seeing a deer. Every once in a while you'll see a fisher, or skunk, which is not something you want to see, but there's always nature up through the switchbacks. It's absolutely beautiful".