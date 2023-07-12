Railway Updates After Major Flooding in New York

STATE OF NEW YORK -- Good news for Metro and Amtrak users from Albany to New York City.

The Metro-North Railroad has reopened as of this morning after Governor Kathy Hochul announced the flood damage was repaired, and the train is ready to take commuters to work as normal.

Also announced shortly after, Amtrak is back up and running between Rensselaer and New York City as of Wednesday morning. That according to Times Union.

The Albany-based newspaper also stated that an Amtrak spokesman said service had resumed.

When WKTV reached out for information regarding reopening of the line, Amtrak didn't have this updated information.

Grand Central Station is also back to normal operating status.

The lines "were washed out," according to the Amtrak official we spoke with.

Pull Quote "Experts said it could take more than a week to restore full Metro-North service, but thanks to the hard work and talent of MTA union workers we have restored service to every Metro-North station," Governor Hochul said. "Because of the climate crisis, these weather emergencies are quickly becoming our new normal - and I'm committed to doing everything in my power to strengthen our infrastructure so it's resilient for generations to come," according to a press release.

Because of severe flooding, Orange, Ontario and Hamilton counties were in states of emergency.

Ontario is still in this state, as is Hamilton.

Officials said that this area went through a thousand-year storm in just 72 hours, and it was extraordinary. They added that for these lines to open as quickly as they did is also nothing short of extraordinary.

Pull Quote Service was suspended on the Hudson Line north of Croton-Harmon on Sunday afternoon and on the Harlem Line north of Southeast on Monday morning, due to severe storm damage. The suspensions of service on the Hudson and Harlem lines were impacting nearly 14,000 riders per day, and nearly 105,000 riders rely on these lines every week, a release stated.

Amtrak officials recommend that riders regularly check updates on their social media page.