Rainy Start to this Year's Honor America Days Parade in Rome

ROME, N.Y. -- The Rome Honor America Days Parade was set to happen rain or shine...and boy, did it rain.
Luckily, it cleared up a bit at the start.
But even when it did begin to rain, it didn't deter many. If you left early, you were sure to miss plenty of the yet-to-be-shown parade floats coming down the side streets of North James Street.
As we followed the parade route, we came across a group prepared for the weather, and they weren't going to miss the parade for anything.
Among them was Marge Vanslyke, a very proud mother and aunt.
"I've been a fan of this for a very long time," Vanslyke said. "My nephew is the RFA alumni band director, and my daughter and my granddaughter were marching in the Color guard... Today's my daughter's birthday and I said she couldn't have had a better birthday present than to be in the alumni band."
There is an Honor America Days Carnival at Franklyn's Field, but as for the fireworks and the Symphoria Symphony Orchestra POPS Concert that was set to be tonight, it has been postponed until July 30th at 8 p.m. due to the weather.