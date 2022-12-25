 Skip to main content
Rare Tundra Swan rescued in Sylvan Beach

Sylvan Beach, N.Y.-- The Woodhaven Wildlife Rescue in Chadwicks received quite the surprise Christmas Eve when they were called to rescue a rare Tundra Swan roaming around a parking lot off of Route 13 in Sylvan Beach. The swan is native to Alaska, Northern Canada and the Arctic, however does migrate to the southern Atlantic coast in the winter. According to Judy Cusworth, president of the Woodhaven Wildlife Rescue, the migration path of the birds usually doesn't go over Central New York.

She feels that the young swan may have become disoriented in Friday's storm. "That night, the night before, we had that wicked storm, we had the wind and rain and whiteouts, so I think he came down in the storm." Cusworth Said.

The swan is still in the care of the Woodhaven Wildlife Rescue and is said to be doing well

