Re-striping of Genesee Street topic at Utica Common Council Meeting

UTICA, N.Y. -- The subject of re-striping Genesee Street in Utica was a hot topic of interest during the Utica Common Council meeting, Wednesday.
Quite a few people spoke to the council and most that did, were in favor of the trial, but some were not.
Earlier in the week, the Greater Utica Chamber of Commerce sent out a release urging the Common Council to conduct a public hearing, to hear from businesses affected by the changes.
NewsChannel 2 spoke with the Common Council President, Mike Galime Wednesday, who said that the re-striping process is not complete yet and the council will have their ears open to public concern throughout the process.