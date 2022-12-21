Red Cross helps five following Bleeker Street Fire Tuesday

UTICA, N.Y. -- Volunteers with the Red Cross, helped give emergency help to five people following a fire Tuesday that occurred on Bleeker Street in Utica.
They were able to give the three adults and two children ages one and 14, some money for necessities like shelter, food and clothing. Health services were also offered as well as comfort kits which had personal care items inside and stuffed animals for the kids.
To help the Red Cross, you can go to their website to make a donation or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.