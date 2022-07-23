Red Cross provides assistance to three after house fire in Sherrill

SHERRILL, N.Y. - The Red Cross is providing assistance to three people after a house fire on Hinds Avenue.
The Red Cross provided financial assistance for necessities such as shelter, food, and clothing to two adults and an eleven-year-old child.
Volunteers also offered emotional support and a stuffed animal for the child. In the coming days, Red Cross staff and volunteers will remain available to help those affected by the fire as they navigate the road to recovery.
Fire officials responded to the call around 8:15 Friday evening.
NewsChannel 2 is awaiting details from fire officials.
This is a developing story.