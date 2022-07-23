 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM EDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 98 expected.

* WHERE...Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Schuyler, Chemung,
Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Tioga and Broome counties.

* WHEN...From 1 PM to 7 PM EDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest heat index values will be in
lower elevations and urban areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Red Cross provides assistance to three after house fire in Sherrill

  Updated
  • 0
SHERRILL, N.Y. - The Red Cross is providing assistance to three people after a house fire on Hinds Avenue. 

The Red Cross provided financial assistance for necessities such as shelter, food, and clothing to two adults and an eleven-year-old child.

Volunteers also offered emotional support and a stuffed animal for the child. In the coming days, Red Cross staff and volunteers will remain available to help those affected by the fire as they navigate the road to recovery.

Fire officials responded to the call around 8:15 Friday evening. 

NewsChannel 2 is awaiting details from fire officials. 

This is a developing story. 

