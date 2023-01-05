Registration now open for Cycle the Erie Canal

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Registration is now open for New York's 25th annual Parks & Trails Cycle the Erie Canal tour.
The eight-day, 400-mile recreational bicycle tour runs from Buffalo to Albany and is scheduled for July 9-16. Not to worry though if you don't want to participate in the entire eight-day journey, there is a 4-day option to ride from Buffalo to Syracuse.
Canal historians and local experts will be there during the journey to discuss the Erie Canal's history. Cyclists will pedal 40 to 60 miles per day, and visit iconic attractions. People come from all over to take part in this cycling event. In 2022, 650 cyclists from 40 states and two Canadian Provinces participated.
Registration for Cycle the Erie Canal includes camping accommodations, breakfasts and six dinners. There will be two refreshment stops daily, SAG support, baggage transport, daily cue sheets, marked routes, entertainment, historic presentations every evening and guided tours. Shuttles will also be available at the beginning and end of the ride for an additional fee.
The fee to participate in the full eight day's is $1,075 for adults, $580 for youths ages 6-17 and $750 for non-cycling participants. For more information on Cycle the Erie Canal, visit their website.