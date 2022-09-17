Relay for Life returns to Delta Lake State Park

ROME, NY - The American Cancer Society's Relay for Life took place at Delta Lake State Park Saturday.
This year's event was a little different. Usually various communities around the area hold their own relays, but this year organizers decided to combine them all into one big relay.
Over 50 teams from around Central New York participated in the annual event which raises funds for cancer research and patient service programs.
Relay for Life is also a way for families and loved ones to remember those lost to cancer and to honor those who survived.
"In many ways, Relay is the biggest support group in the world,” says Bob Elinskas, Senior Community Development Manager of the American Cancer Society. “It brings everyone together who's been impacted by cancer. Whether you're a caregiver, a patient yourself, or a survivor, it's not only a chance to celebrate together, but also a chance to keep people's memories alive."
To help keep those memories alive, a luminary ceremony was held at dusk, followed by closing ceremonies later in the evening.