Remembering NY Mills' fallen service members

NY MILLS – The Village of New York Mills remembered its fallen service members Monday beginning with a service at the fireman’s monument.
This was promptly followed by a parade that started on Elm Street and proceeded down Main Street.
NY Mills Mayor Ernie Talerico said it felt good to have everybody back out and honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
"We are so thankful that we are able to celebrate that today, and that we are able to honor all those who came before us, and those men and women who laid down their lives to give us such a great nation. We want to honor that today”.
Following the parade a wreath laying ceremony was held at the Veterans’ Park.