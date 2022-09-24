Remsen Barn Festival returns

REMSEN, NY – A decades-long tradition returned to the Mohawk Valley Saturday after a 2 year hiatus due to Covid.
The 42nd Remsen Barn Festival of the Arts, one of the northeast’s premiere festivals, once again filled Main Street in the town of Remsen. There were hundreds of crafters, offering jewelry, woodcrafts, holiday items, and more. There were also food vendors, and a farmers market.
Thousands of people flocked to the historic Welsh town looking for that special or unique must-have item. Some of them making the trip for the first time.
“We’ve had a camp up in Forestport for 50 years. We drive by it, you know we’ve never stopped, but this year, you know what? We stopped and had a great time,” said Joe Croce from Rochester, NY. “Great atmosphere. The vendors. Oh, you can’t beat it. We’ll be back every year”.
The festival wraps up on Sunday, highlighted by a Welsh song fest at 2:30 in the Stone Church on Prospect Street.
The festival runs from 10-5. Admission is free.