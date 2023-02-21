Remsen man arrested following road-rage incident

TOWN OF WEBB, N.Y. -- On Feb. 2 the Town of Webb Police Department arrested Ryan A. Peters of Remsen, following an investigation into a road-rage incident that occurred on Jan. 28.
Through investigation, it was learned that Peters had allegedly damaged the property of another person and struck the victim three times following a verbal altercation/road-rage incident, that happened at 2428 State Route 28 in the Town of Webb.
Peters surrendered himself to Webb Police for arrest and was charged with Criminal mischief and harassment. He was processed and released with an appearance ticket.