Rensselear County corrections officer pleads guilty to abusive sexual contact

SYRACUSE, N.Y. –United States Attorney, Carla B. Freedman and FBI Special Agent, Janeen DiGuiseppi announced Thursday, Sean Morrissey, 51, of Waterford, N.Y. plead guilty, to abusive sexual contact of a ward.
Morrissey was a corrections officer at Rensselaer County Correctional Facility and admitted as part of his plea, that between Sept. 7 and Sept. 21 of 2018, he knowingly sexually assaulted a female federal inmate, with the intent to abuse, humiliate, harass, degrade, or arouse or gratify the sexual desire of a person.
Sentencing is scheduled before Judge Suddaby in Albany on Feb. 23, 2023. Morrissey faces a maximum sentence of 2 years in prison, a fine of up to $250 thousand and a term of supervised release of up to 1 year.
This case was investigated by the FBI and the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Benjamin S. Clark.