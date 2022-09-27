Reopening of Innovative Resource Center allows teachers to shop for free

UTICA, N.Y. – The Innovative Resource Center created by the Compassion Coalition, had its re-grand opening Tuesday. The center allows teachers to have access to vital supplies, free of charge, that they are able to pass along to their students in need.
The Compassion Coalition is a not for profit organization that created the Resource Center in 2018.
“We have national donors and we have everything from Crayola Crayons, notebooks, paper, class sets of pens, pencils, erasers, glue sticks, anything you might need. And we have science projects that we have in, sometimes we get coloring books, activity books, staplers, anything you could imagine for the classroom from pre-k up until high school,” Gina Hobika, director of community relations of Compassion Collision said.
She says, its items like these that teachers end up paying out of pocket for, when less fortunate students come into their classrooms.
The center has started placing pop-up shops in local schools to create even more access for students and teachers. Certain schools no longer have to leave school for supplies and go to the resource center’s main location, on Lafayette Street in Utica.
The Resource Center is currently scheduling schools to shop by appointment. You can visit their website for more information.