Rep. Williams Facing Complications Following Heart Bypass Surgery, Will Miss Votes

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKTV) -- The office of Congressman Brandon Williams (NY-22) announced that the representative will miss the rest of the voting calendar this week.

It's due to post-operation complication following a "minimally invasive heart bypass surgery performed two weeks ago," his office said.

According to Taylor Weyeneth, Williams’s communications director, "A complication has arisen that requires immediate treatment and will prevent the Congressman from fulfilling his House duties for the remainder of the week. He is resting with his family and is being treated by experts at George Washington University Hospital. We fully expect Rep. Williams to continue on his path towards recovery."

"No further comment will be given at this time to respect the privacy of the Congressman and his family—giving him the time necessary to fully heal and resume his full schedule on behalf of the people of Central New York and the Mohawk Valley," Weyeneth said.

U.S. Rep. Williams' New 2024 Challenger Visiting Utica Friday U.S. Representative Brandon Williams of the 22 Congressional District has a new challenger in 2024.