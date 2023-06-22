Rep. Williams's Resolution Passes

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The US House of Representatives is pointing a finger at Governor Kathy Hochul's recommendation to place migrants from the southern border on SUNY campuses.
Congressman Brandon Williams (NY-22) says his resolution that condemns the housing of illegal immigrants on taxpayer funded properties has passed.
According to Williams, “This resolution makes three distinct points. First, housing illegal immigrants in our schools diverts critical resources away from students. Second, housing adult, unvetted illegal immigrants in our schools poses a safety risk to our children. Third, schools are not to be the sacrificial lamb for the failed progressive polices of this administration.”
Due to a local housing crisis Oneida, Herkimer and Otsego counties all put orders in place prohibiting hotels and shelters from receiving migrants.