Repatriation Ceremony for Remains of 19 Oneida Ancestors to be Held in August

VERONA, N.Y. -- The Oneida Indian Nation and Rochester Museum and Science Center will hold a repatriation ceremony for the remains of 19 Oneida ancestors.
The RMSC will hold a ceremony to "repatriate the remains of 19 Oneida ancestors to the Oneida India Nation from the museum's collections," a release stated.
The ancestors to be repatriated to the Nation are believed to have been interred between 200 and 3,000 years ago.
In New York State, "the ancestral remains were removed from at least six separate burial sites," a release stated.
The ancestral remains were obtained through donation, excavation, and purchase by the Museum between 1928 and 1979.
The remains have been kept at the Museum ever since.
The Department of the Interior, National Park Service, published a Notice of Inventory Completion for the Rochester Museum and Science Center in Rochester, N.Y. on April 27, 2023.
"In accordance with the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act (NAGPRA), the Rochester Museum & Science Center (RMSC) has completed an inventory of human remains and associated funerary objects and has determined that there is a cultural affiliation between the human remains and associated funerary objects and Indian Tribes or Native Hawaiian organizations in this notice. The human remains and associated funerary objects were removed from Chenango, Jefferson, Madison, and Oneida Counties, NY," the document stated.
The repatriation ceremony will be held at RMSC Cunningham House at 657 East Ave. in Rochester on Aug. 2 at 1 p.m.