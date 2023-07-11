Report of Shots Fired Monday Night in Rome—Police Asking Residents to Check 'Personal Surveillance Cameras for Anything Suspicious'

ROME, N.Y. -- At around 8:48 on Monday night, the Rome Police Department responded to River Road for a report of shots fired.
When officers arrived on the scene, they said they located a male victim with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said, "A single male suspect was described as a black male, approximately 5’10”, weighing approximately 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark colored COVID style mask, a dark colored hooded sweatshirt, and dark colored jeans. This male left River Street towards Black River Boulevard."
Police also said that the shots fired appear to be "a targeted attack," and there is no danger to the public.
Police are asking residents to "check their personal surveillance cameras for anything suspicious," a release stated.
If you have information about this case, contact the Rome Police Department TIP line at 315-339-7744, or Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-866-730-8477 or www.p3tips.com.
Below is a provided photo by RPD of an alleged suspect on River Road. Police do recognize that the "quality isn't great."