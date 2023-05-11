Reports of a small plane crash in Bridgewater unfounded

Bridgewater, N.Y. -- Oneida County Sheriffs determined late Thursday night that a report of a plane crash in Bridgewater was unfounded.
Calls came in shortly before 8 p.m. alerting deputies of a low flying aircraft near White St. and Janis Rd. in the Town of Bridgewater. Sheriffs say one caller stated they possibly heard a crash in the area.
Deputies, ENCON Police and Bridgewater Fire Department did an initial search the area and were unable to locate anything. Onondaga County Air 1 Helicopter was requested to the scene, conducted an extensive search of the area and did not locate any down aircrafts.
The call was determined to be unfounded and the police presence has been cleared.