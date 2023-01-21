 Skip to main content
Reports: Wolfspeed to build multi-billion dollar chip factory in Germany

Utica, N.Y.-- Reuters is reporting that Wolfspeed is planning a multi-billion dollar chip factory in Germany. The plans were first published by German business magazine Handesblatt. They say that a $2.17 billion chip plant will be built in the southwest German state of Saarland, with German auto supplier ZF holding a minority stake in the project. Unidentified sources familiar with the project told the newspaper that production is expected to begin within four years. Wolfspeed could not be reached for comment.