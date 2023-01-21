Reports: Wolfspeed to build multi-billion dollar chip factory in Germany

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM SUNDAY TO 10 AM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland and Chenango counties. * WHEN...From 5 PM Sunday to 10 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some sleet or brief freezing rain could mix in with the snow late Sunday evening across southern Chenango county. The steadiest snow is expected Sunday evening into the overnight period. Snowfall rates up to 1 inch per hour are possible at times. Temperatures will hover near the freezing mark, making for a heavy wet snowfall. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&