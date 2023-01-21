Utica, N.Y.-- Reuters is reporting that Wolfspeed is planning a multi-billion dollar chip factory in Germany. The plans were first published by German business magazine Handesblatt. They say that a $2.17 billion chip plant will be built in the southwest German state of Saarland, with German auto supplier ZF holding a minority stake in the project. Unidentified sources familiar with the project told the newspaper that production is expected to begin within four years. Wolfspeed could not be reached for comment.
Reports: Wolfspeed to build multi-billion dollar chip factory in Germany
BenKinne
