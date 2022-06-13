Republican candidates for New York Governor duke it out on the debate stage

(WKTV) - Last week New York’s Democratic gubernatorial hopefuls took to the debate stage. Monday it was their Republican counterparts turn.
Former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, Congressman Lee Zeldin, businessman Harry Wilson and Andrew Giuliani, son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, all took part in the Republican Primary debate.
There was some controversy leading up to the debate however.
Originally Andrew Giuliani was not going to be allowed to participate because of the Covid 19 vaccination policy of CBS New York where the debate was held. It was later decided that he would be able to join in from a remote location.
In between taking jabs at each other, the four candidates answered a number of questions, including how they felt on recently enacted gun control legislation.
"Right now it's the criminals who get away with everything,” said Astorino. “It’s the law abiding New Yorkers who have a second amendment right to own a weapon for self-defense who are being targeted all the time. The majority of these gun crimes are in a small area in our urban areas. That's where we need to target to get illegal guns off the street."
"The problem is not with law abiding citizens, but with criminals, the mentally ill, and the purveyors of hate” said Wilson. “Those are the people we should be cracking down on and focusing on, instead of doing the hard work of that, the Democrats in Albany are blaming and attacking the rights of law abiding citizens".
"We should repeal the unconstitutional Safe Act” said Zeldin. “We should change the law in New York from may issue to shall issue. The US Supreme Court should over turn New York State's concealed carry law. We have the strictest gun control laws in the entire country. They've gone too far as it is. They target law abiding citizens."
"When I think about the second amendment, I think about this debate, and I think about what Governor Hochul has done” said Giuliani. “She has continued to encroach on New Yorkers' second amendment rights, rather than empowering the police. We need to end this war on our police".
Early voting for the NY primaries runs from June 18th through June 26 with the actual primary elections on Tuesday June 28th.