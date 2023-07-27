Rescue Heroes Week-Long Program Focuses on Life-Saving Skills

HERKIMER, N.Y. -- Nationally, the program is called Rescue Divas, and here in Central New York, it's Rescue Heroes.
Mohawk Valley Ambulance Corps is partnering with Herkimer BOCES to reach out and train young women, aged 14 to 17, who want to become first responders.
Today's lesson was CPR.
They are also holding self-defense and Narcan training.
Local organizers say these girls are gaining some pretty valuable skills this week.
"This is just so incredible because they're walking away this week with so many trainings and certifications to save lives, and that's really the important piece of this," Mary Beth Napolitano, Herkimer BOCES School to Careers coordinator, said.
Tomorrow's training is Stop the Bleed.