 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rescue Heroes Week-Long Program Focuses on Life-Saving Skills

  • Updated
  • 0

HERKIMER, N.Y. -- Nationally, the program is called Rescue Divas, and here in Central New York, it's Rescue Heroes.

Mohawk Valley Ambulance Corps is partnering with Herkimer BOCES to reach out and train young women, aged 14 to 17, who want to become first responders.

Today's lesson was CPR.

They are also holding self-defense and Narcan training.

Local organizers say these girls are gaining some pretty valuable skills this week.

"This is just so incredible because they're walking away this week with so many trainings and certifications to save lives, and that's really the important piece of this," Mary Beth Napolitano, Herkimer BOCES School to Careers coordinator, said. 

Tomorrow's training is Stop the Bleed.

If you have story ideas, please send them to zlewis@wktv.com

Recommended for you