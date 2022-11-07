Rescue Mission of Utica hosting annual Thanksgiving Banquet

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Rescue Mission of Utica is hosting its annual Great Thanksgiving Banquet on Thursday, Nov. 24 with a Worship Service prior.
Service will begin at 11 a.m. with dinner to be served immediately following from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
If you cannot attend but would like a dinner to be delivered to you, call 315-735-1645 ext. 2100. You have until Nov. 22 to schedule a delivery. Those dinners will be dropped off by 1 p.m. on the 24th.
The Rescue Mission still needs food donations including turkeys and pre-packaged pies. Those items can be dropped off at their Food Service Building located at 201 Rutger St in Utica, from 6 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Worship will be held at the Chapel on Rutger Street with dinner to follow in the Mary Tilton Clark Dining Room. The event is free and open to the public.
You can visit their website for more information or to donate.