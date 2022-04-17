Rescue Mission of Utica provides Easter meals for less fortunate

UTICA, NY- Easter Sunday is a time where families get together and celebrate with a nice big meal, but for some that might not always be possible.
At the Rescue Mission of Utica, residents there were treated to a traditional Easter meal of ham, sweet potatoes, rolls, vegetables and dessert.
An estimated 4 to 500 meals were also made available to the general public, but due to Covid restrictions, they had to pick up their meals and take them with them.
Wendy Goetz, the executive director of the rescue mission says they've noticed an increase in the number of people coming to them for meals on a daily basis and they don't expect those numbers to decrease any time soon.
“On a normal daily basis, anyone can come down and get a meal to go. We're seeing more people because of the economy and inflation. I think as long as food prices keep increasing we'll see more and more of it”.
In addition to providing meals for the general public, the rescue mission also handed out bags of Easter candy and socks to anyone who needed a pair.