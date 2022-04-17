 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH
TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Heavy wet snow possible. Total snow accumulations of up
to a foot or so possible over the higher terrain. Valleys will
see less snowfall.

* WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Northern Wayne county. In New York,
Oneida, Madison, Chenango, Otsego, Delaware and Sullivan
counties.

* WHEN...From Monday evening through Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Travel could become very difficult. Power outages will
be possible especially over the higher terrain.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A mixture of rain and snow will spread
over the watch area Monday afternoon. The precipitation will
change to snow Monday night. The snow could become heavy at
times Monday night before tapering to a mix of rain and snow
showers Tuesday morning. The snow will be heavy and wet and
could cause power outages in addition to travel difficulties.
The higher terrain will see the greatest snowfall. Valleys will
see less snowfall.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A winter storm watch means the potential exists for heavy snow in
the watch area. Persons planning on travel Monday night and
Tuesday morning should continue to monitor the latest weather
information. People in the watch area also should be prepared for
power outages especially over the higher terrain.

Listen to NOAA Weather Radio, or your local media for the latest
updates on this situation. You can also check out our website
at weather.gov/bgm for the latest weather information.

&&

Rescue Mission of Utica provides Easter meals for less fortunate

  • Updated
  • 0

UTICA, NY- Easter Sunday is a time where families get together and celebrate with a nice big meal, but for some that might not always be possible.

At the Rescue Mission of Utica, residents there were treated to a traditional Easter meal of ham, sweet potatoes, rolls, vegetables and dessert.

An estimated 4 to 500 meals were also made available to the general public, but due to Covid restrictions, they had to pick up their meals and take them with them.

The Rescue Mission of Utica provides Easter meals to go.

Wendy Goetz, the executive director of the rescue mission says they've noticed an increase in the number of people coming to them for meals on a daily basis and they don't expect those numbers to decrease any time soon.

“On a normal daily basis, anyone can come down and get a meal to go. We're seeing more people because of the economy and inflation. I think as long as food prices keep increasing we'll see more and more of it”.

In addition to providing meals for the general public, the rescue mission also handed out bags of Easter candy and socks to anyone who needed a pair.

