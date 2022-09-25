Residents from two apartments displaced from fire in Utica

UTICA, NY (WKTV) - Residents from two apartments in a building on Pleasant Street in Utica are displaced after fire ripped through the second story and attic of an apartment building.
Utica Fire officials tell us there are four apartment units in the building at 139 Pleasant Street. Two of the apartments were occupied.
The residents were able to get out of the building before fire crews arrived on the scene just before 6am Sunday.
Fire and smoke were coming from the second floor and the attic. Crews made an aggressive interior attack and made a search for any victims inside the building.
The fire chief tells us the fire was knocked down in about 45 minutes, but there was extensive overhaul to put out pockets of fire.
One firefighter was taken to St. Elizabeth Medical Center for evaluation for injuries.
The Red Cross is stepping in to assist the residents of the two apartments who are displaced.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.