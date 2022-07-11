Residents oppose proposed solar farm in Deerfield and Newport

DEERFIELD, NY – Last month Governor Kathy Hochul announced a plan for 22 large-scale renewable energy projects that would, as the State claims, deliver clean, affordable energy to New Yorkers.
One of those sites is a proposed solar farm that would encompass in excess of 900 acres in the Towns of Deerfield and Newport. The 130-megawatt facility is being developed by Boralex, a renewable energy company located in Quebec.
The proposed site was the topic of discussion at Monday evening’s Deerfield Town Board meeting.
Residents say the state is forcing the solar farm on them, and not enough information is known about the project. They feel it would be an eyesore and take away valuable land used for agriculture.
Deerfield resident Margaret Fusco says, the project would do more harm to the community than good.
“The residents that I talk to are not in support of it. There’s also other issues with solar energy. Basically, how efficient is it? Especially here in the Northeast and New York State.”
Recently Deerfield formed a committee to develop solar guidelines and regulations within the town, and have adopted a moratorium on solar projects.
The board announced two public hearings on the issue. Those hearings will be on July 27th and August 10th. Both will be at 6pm in the Deerfield Municipal Building.