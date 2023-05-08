Residents say Newport Solar Project isn't worth it

NEWPORT, NY - Representatives from Boralex, the company responsible for the proposed Newport Solar Project were in attendance at Monday’s Newport town board meeting.
A crowd of about 20 to 30 residents filled the Newport town barn as Boralex officials gave a power point presentation updating them on the proposed solar project. Officials then answered any lingering questions residents may have had.
The Newport Solar Project is a 130-megawatt solar energy generating facility that would be located in the towns of Deerfield in Oneida county, and Newport in Herkimer county.
Boralex has held many informational meetings and open houses throughout the area, to keep residents that would be affected by the project updated with what's going on. Despite being kept in the loop, there are still many residents, like Tom Albrecht, who are very much against the project.
"I did not build there to look out at solar panels. Did anyone build their houses thinking they would be looking out at solar panels? What you're selling us, is not doing the town a bit of good. You're ruining our landscape and I think it's going to be a blight on our town. It's going to change the landscape of our whole town. It's not why we came here, it's not why we live here, and for the benefit that we're going to get from it, It's not worth it".
If all the applications for the project are approved, Boralex estimates construction on the facility would begin in 2025