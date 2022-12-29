Restricted parking areas in downtown Utica this weekend

UTICA, N.Y. -- The City of Utica will be restricting parking in some of the public lots this upcoming weekend in preparation for the Bank of Utica New Year's Eve event.
Vehicles will not be allowed in the surface lots that are adjacent to Hanna Park and City Hall. Parking will also not be allowed on the top level of the Washinton Street Garage.
Restrictions begin at 4 p.m. on Friday and won't be lifted until noon on Sunday. Any vehicle that is found to be parked in these lots during these times will be towed.
All other city-owned parking lots and garages will be open as usual. Kennedy Garage will be open for the public to use during the event.