Results Are In: The Winner of the Herkimer Battle of the Badges Blood Drive Is...

HERKIMER, N.Y. -- Who won yesterday's friendly American Red Cross Battle of the Badges Blood Drive competition?
Was it the Herkimer Police Department, or was it the Herkimer Fire Department?
The numbers are in, and the winner of the sixth-annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive with the most donors recruited is the Herkimer Police Department.
With nearly double the amount of people recruited to donate, the police department pulled in over 20 blood donors for the July 20 donation competition.
Together, the PD and FD recruited 38 total blood donors, with six of the donors being first-timers.
The goal of this event was 35 total blood donors, and they exceeded that by three.
"We were first contacted six years ago to support the efforts of the Red Cross by joining forces with the Fire Department in a friendly competition called Battle of the Badges each July," Police Chief Mike Jory said. "The officers are happy to promote the event and even donate blood themselves. Adding the opportunity to win a trophy each year certainly sweetens the pot. We have a tremendous relationship with the Fire Department, which makes this type of event even more enjoyable."
"Ultimately, those in need of blood are the true winners," he added.
Fire Chief Mike Moody said that the firefighters are "still licking our wounds at the fire department from the loss, but as Chief Jory said, this is a great cause and people who are in need of blood are the true winners."
"We are already planning our strategy for next year. One of our firefighters came up with a new slogan to recruit donors for the fire department team for next year. It's a can't-lose slogan, and I am guaranteeing a fire department win next year," Moody added.
Below is a flyer that the American Red Cross put together showing the numbers from yesterday's friendly competition between the first-response departments.