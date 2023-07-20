 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
528 IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EDT FRIDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN NEW YORK THIS WATCH INCLUDES 13 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL NEW YORK

BROOME                CHEMUNG               CHENANGO
CORTLAND              MADISON               ONEIDA
ONONDAGA              SCHUYLER              SENECA
STEUBEN               TIOGA                 TOMPKINS
YATES

IN PENNSYLVANIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES

IN NORTHEAST PENNSYLVANIA

BRADFORD              LACKAWANNA            LUZERNE
SUSQUEHANNA           WYOMING

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BINGHAMTON, CORNING, CORTLAND,
ELMIRA, HALLSTEAD, HAMILTON, HAZLETON, HORNELL, ITHACA, MONTROSE,
NORWICH, ONEIDA, OWEGO, PENN YAN, ROME, SAYRE, SCRANTON,
SENECA FALLS, SYRACUSE, TOWANDA, TUNKHANNOCK, UTICA,
WATKINS GLEN, WAVERLY, AND WILKES-BARRE.

Return to Normal: Varick Street Back to Regular Traffic Pattern This Weekend

  • Updated
  • 0

Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri announced that the City of Utica will return to allowing regular traffic and parking on Varick Street this weekend.

UTICA, N.Y. -- Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri announced that Varick Street will return to a regular traffic pattern this weekend. 

Last weekend, Varick Street was temporarily closed to vehicle traffic after 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

It was a trial run by the City to see how foot-only traffic impacted public safety and the businesses in the popular district.

The decision to return back to regular traffic "comes after the city received feedback from businesses and its public safety departments following last weekend’s pedestrian-only trial. The City will continue to work with relevant stakeholders in the district to make Varick Street as vibrant and enjoyable as possible," the Mayor's Office stated.

If you have story ideas, please send them to zlewis@wktv.com

Tags

Recommended for you