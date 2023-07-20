Return to Normal: Varick Street Back to Regular Traffic Pattern This Weekend

UTICA, N.Y. -- Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri announced that Varick Street will return to a regular traffic pattern this weekend.
Last weekend, Varick Street was temporarily closed to vehicle traffic after 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
It was a trial run by the City to see how foot-only traffic impacted public safety and the businesses in the popular district.
The decision to return back to regular traffic "comes after the city received feedback from businesses and its public safety departments following last weekend’s pedestrian-only trial. The City will continue to work with relevant stakeholders in the district to make Varick Street as vibrant and enjoyable as possible," the Mayor's Office stated.