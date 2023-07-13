Revisiting the North Country: How Hamilton County is Recovering After Major Flooding

LONG LAKE, N.Y. -- While we are all under the threat of thunderstorms, up in the North Country, the residents are still dealing with the aftermath of the devastating flooding from Monday's storms.
NEWSChannel 2's Joleen Ferris has made the trip back up north to see how cleanup is going.
Here full interview is in the video below:
A state of emergency was issued in the Town of Long Lake.
There was no rest last night for emergency personnel in Hamilton County, after flash flooding caused massive damage in Long Lake and Blue Mountain Lake.
There's major flooding taking place in the State of New York. Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency for two counties. Those counties are Orange and Ontario counties.