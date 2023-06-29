RFA Dedicates New Studio Name to Former Student

Rome, N.Y. -- Rome Free Academy just got an upgrade to their student newsroom and it's all thanks to Alana Iacovissi.
Formerly known as the RFA Knightly Studio, it's now known as the Alana Iacovissi Studio. A $1,000 donation to the news program by Iacovissi saw to that.
That money bought a new professional backdrop, a wireless microphone set, a cam link, and a plaque dedicated to Iacovissi.
Iacovissi said she knew immediately that the RFA Knightly News is where she wanted to donate her money.
"It's such a great and growing club and I'm just glad that I got to give back to it," Iacovissi said. "I'm honestly just extremely grateful... it's nice to have a studio named after you, but I definitely wasn't the whole name... we have a lot of people that helped me out... it's all for them too."
The school held a mini video montage of Iacovissi's time with the RFA and she was officially awarded her plaque by the superintendent.
Her current plans are to pursue a teaching degree in college and potentially return to RFA as faculty member after graduating.