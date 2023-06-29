 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT FRIDAY NIGHT...

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation at
Albany has issued a Air Quality Health Advisory for Fine
Particulates until midnight EDT Friday night.

Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than
an air quality index value of 100 for Fine Particulates. The air
quality index...or AQI...was created as an easy way to correlate
levels of different pollutants to one scale. The higher the AQI
value, the greater the health concern.

When pollution levels are elevated...the New York State Department
of Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous
outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health
effects. People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of
elevated levels of pollutants include the very young and those with
pre existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease.
Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal
physician.

For additional information, please visit the New York State
Department of Environmental Conservation website at,
https://on.ny.gov/nyaqi, or call the Air Quality Hotline at
800-535-1345.

RFA Dedicates New Studio Name to Former Student

RFA Dedication 2023

Rome, N.Y. -- Rome Free Academy just got an upgrade to their student newsroom and it's all thanks to Alana Iacovissi.

Formerly known as the RFA Knightly Studio, it's now known as the Alana Iacovissi Studio. A $1,000 donation to the news program by Iacovissi saw to that.

That money bought a new professional backdrop, a wireless microphone set, a cam link, and a plaque dedicated to Iacovissi.

Iacovissi said she knew immediately that the RFA Knightly News is where she wanted to donate her money.

"It's such a great and growing club and I'm just glad that I got to give back to it," Iacovissi said. "I'm honestly just extremely grateful... it's nice to have a studio named after you, but I definitely wasn't the whole name... we have a lot of people that helped me out... it's all for them too."

The school held a mini video montage of Iacovissi's time with the RFA and she was officially awarded her plaque by the superintendent. 

Her current plans are to pursue a teaching degree in college and potentially return to RFA as faculty member after graduating.

