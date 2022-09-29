Richfield Springs man pleads guilty to embezzlement

ILION, N.Y. – A Richfield Springs man plead guilty Tuesday, to embezzling assets from a local labor union.
According to The U.S. Attorney’s Office, 38 year-old, Jay Garnsey, embezzled $38 thousand in union funds from Remington Arms, in Ilion.
Garnsey, who was employed by the company from late 2015 until December, 2019, admitted to submitting fraudulent reimbursement vouchers, among other things.
Garnsey faces a maximum sentence of up to five years, a fine up to $250 thousand and a post imprisonment term of supervised release of up to 3 years. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 25, 2023, before Utica Judge, David Hurd
Garnsey has agreed to pay the union a little more than $38 thousand in restitution.
This case was investigated by the DOL-OLMS and the Ilion Police Department and is being processed by Assistant U.S. Attorney, Thomas Sutcliffe.