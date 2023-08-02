Ride Against Poverty Back for Another Year

UTICA, N.Y. -- It's the return of the Ride Against Poverty.
Now in its second year, the ride takes place on Saturday, August 5.
It's presented by Mohawk Valley Community Action Agency.
The ride is intended to bring awareness to the issue of poverty in our community.
After the annual ride, there will music, raffles and food trucks.
The ride begins and ends at Harley Davidson on Commercial Drive in New Hartford.
Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. on ride day. Kickstands up at 10 a.m.
The cost is $25 per rider for registration and $5 for a passenger.
You can also register in advance here.
For further information, call 315-624-9930.
MVCAA, The Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club and Harley Davidson of Utica are hosting the event.