Ride for Missing Children returns in September

UTICA, NY (WKTV) - The Ride for Missing Children is the largest fundraiser of the year for the Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
This year's ride in the local region is scheduled for September 28th.
Currently 202 bicyclists are registered for the ride. The cap is 220.
This year, the messaging and awareness campaign is targeting sex trafficking of children.
One in six of the children who ran away and were reported missing to NCMEC, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in 2021 were likely child sex trafficking victims according to NCMEC.
Another startling statistic is that 15 years old is the average age of child sex trafficking victims reported missing to NCMEC.
Bicyclists participating in this year's ride listened to these statistics and in a way become ambassadors for NCMEC.
The funds raised are put to meaningful use. National Center for Missing and Exploited Children Program Director Jody Wheet said, "These funds drive all of our programs, our education, our outreach programs, our Internet safety and our abduction prevention."
"The Ride for Missing Children started here in Utica," Wheet said. "It began here in Utica. Other cities have adopted it- Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, Utica and Albany."
The ride started after the abduction of Sara Anne Wood.
"Sara Anne Wood's father got a group of seven guys to ride down to Washington, D.C., the landed in Washington D.C. on National Missing Children's Day. And the ride evolved from there," Wheet said.