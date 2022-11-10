Robert Cardillo announces campaign for Utica Mayor

UTICA, N.Y. -- The race to find Utica's next mayor began Thursday and so far only one announcement has been made.
Robert Cardillo is seeking the republican and conservative nomination for Utica Mayor. He announced his intentions Thursday and will start collecting petitions in January.
Cardillo is the founder and CEO of the Cardinal Organization, a business development firm. He also has been a member of the Utica School Board for the last three years.
As of now, he has one major issue he wants to address, crime. He says keeping our communities safe is a top priority if the city wants to keep growing.
Cardillo is the first and only to announce a campaign. If there is to be a primary, that would happen in June of 2023. Mayor, Robert Palmieri cannot run again, due to term limits.