Roe v. Wade supporters hold Mother's Day protest

UTICA, NY – A series of planned “Mother’s Day strikes” took place across the U.S. Sunday to protest the pending repeal of Roe v. Wade by the United States Supreme Court.
With shouts of “This is what democracy looks like” and “Our body, our choice”, a large crowd gathered at Oneida Square in Utica to join in the protests.
The pending repeal of Roe v. Wade, does not abolish abortion, but leaves the decision on whether or not it would be legal up to individual states.
Some protestors like Crystal Faria, believe the decision could have other implications as well.
“If they repeal Roe v. Wade, that court case is the precedent for allowing same sex marriage. It is based in allowing Trans rights, and LGBTQ rights. They’re trying to make, in many states, an abortion a felony, which means they’re going to be taking away you’re right to vote”.
Organizers say there will be more protests in the future.