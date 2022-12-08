Rome and Oneonta receive millions for water infrastructure improvements

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced Thursday, $55.4 million in financial assistance for water infrastructure improvement projects across the state, including Rome and Oneonta.
The funds are meant to help reduce water pollution and safeguard drinking water supplies.
Oneonta received $6,749,263 for upgrades to the city's wastewater treatment plant, Rome received $3,560,913 for handling improvements at the city's water pollution control facility and another $3,116,109 for disinfection improvements at the water pollution control facility.
"Every New Yorker deserves access to clean drinking water and properly functioning sewer systems. This $55 million investment will not only improve our water infrastructure but also create healthier communities across New York. We will continue to take steps toward improving our water quality and supporting a healthy and prosperous future for all New Yorkers," Hochul said.
Financings come through the Clean Water State Revolving Fund and Drinking Water State Revolving Fund, as well as grants already announced.