Rome Arts Hall of Fame welcomes class of 2022

ROME, NY - Following a two year hiatus due to the Covid 19 pandemic, the 15th class of the Rome Arts Hall of Fame was inducted at the Rome Capitol Theatre on Sunday.
This year's class includes six individuals that have made significant contributions to the Rome arts community. They include artists, photographers, musicians, educators, and performers.
They are:
• Theatrical scenic artist Lynne Angell
• Musician, educator John A. Flaver
• Library director Lisa Matte
• Playwright, performer, director Ted Lenio
• Photographer, visual arts educator Larry Migliori
• Musician, performing arts educator Vicky Stockton
Those in attendance at the induction ceremonies were treated to a performance by students of the John Hayes O’Neill Studio of Dance, under the direction of 2008 Rome Arts Hall of Fame class members Stephen and Canan Jackson.
A display of current hall of fame members and their plaques were on display in the lobby of the Capitol Theatre as well as memory boards of the current inductees.
Rome Arts Hall of Fame committee co-chair Maria Rich says the arts, especially places like the Rome Capitol theatre, have had a positive impact on the city of Rome.
"Just this building, is a very significant part of the downtown Rome area. It has helped vitalize an area of downtown Rome that was left pretty devastated by many events and reasons. It has helped build up many surrounding shops and activities, which lead to a revitalization of the downtown area".
The hall of fame began in 2005 to honor individuals - living or deceased - who have a strong connection to the Rome community and have a significant involvement in the performing, visual or literary arts.