Rome celebrates Juneteeth

ROME, NY – The Copper City Collective held their 2nd annual Juneteenth Celebration at Pinti Field in Rome Sunday.
There was plenty of food, music, and activities for everyone who attended.
The event was a way for everyone to learn more about Black history and culture.
Anya Colon, a member of Copper City Collective, who helped organize the celebration, said she hopes events like this will help fight racism and create diversity in Rome and the surrounding area.
“We wanted everyone to come, everyone to get together, everyone to learn Black culture. I truly believe when people get to know each other, and get to walk in each other’s shoes, that it helps erase some of the hate.”
In addition to fighting racism and creating diversity, organizers wanted to make sure people knew the true meaning of Juneteenth. They say there are some African Americans who don’t know how important the day is, or why they celebrate.