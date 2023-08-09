Rome Common Council Makes Decision Regarding Mayor Izzo's ARPA Allocations

ROME, N.Y. -- The Rome Common Council met Wednesday night with a primary focus on American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding towards various projects in the Copper City.
The Council voted on five separate resolutions, with each of those resolutions being carried (passed).
A link to view the meeting agenda that includes all resolutions can be found here.
The large part of the meeting was focused on two specific resolutions. Resolution No. 106 and Resolution No. 92. Both of these have been a topic of discussion due to Rome Mayor Jacqueline M. Izzo's opinions on them.
Resolution No. 106 would authorize Mayor Izzo to use ARPA funding towards:
- Rome Health - $3,000,000
- Rome Art and Community Center - $950,000
- Potter Road Water/Sewer Expansion - City’s 75% portion of the project in the amount of $369,000
- Rome Train Station* - Tunnel Repair and Engineering Study to determine work required up to $500,000
Mayor Izzo spoke to WKTV earlier this week and said she believed since CSX owns a great portion of the pedestrian tunnel, they should be paying a fair amount of the cost. She also said she would have liked to see the $500,000 spent on another project.
4th Ward Councilor Ramona L. Smith voted to amend this resolution and remove the funding towards the Rome Train Station due to the uncertainties between what Mayor Izzo is saying and what her fellow Council members were saying. Her motion to amend was not approved as there was no second motion.
Resolution No. 92 was the only amended resolution during the meeting. The initial resolution would:
- Authorize the Mayor of Rome to allocate $1.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRA) to the Residential Rehabilitation Program.
The Rome Common Council unanimously amended this resolution, changing the amount of allocated funding to $575,000, which is just under 48% of the initial amount.
3rd Ward Councilor Kimberly Rogers spoke to everyone in attendance regarding the council's decision.
"I do think the concept of the program is good and I want to be clear that we all agree that the program and concept is good," Rogers said. "But because it is new, we want to make sure it works before we throw the entire million dollars at it."
According to the Common Council members, the crowd in attendance was one of the largest they've had in quite awhile. Many guest speakers used the general public hearing as a way to share their thoughts on the resolutions being discussed.
Each of the speakers who used the platform to discuss the $3,000,000 to Rome Health for a new and improved ICU and the Residential Rehabilitation Program urged the council to approve both of these resolutions. The council members were met with a large round of applause at the end of the meeting due to both resolutions being carried.
The upcoming Rome Common Council meetings are listed as follows:
- August 23, 2023
- September 13, 2023
- September 27, 2023
- October 11, 2023
- October 25, 2023
- November 8, 2023
- December 13, 2023
The Rome Office of the Common Council Includes:
- President: Stephanie Viscelli
- City Clerk: Eric Seelig
- 1st Ward: John M. Sparace
- 2nd Ward: John B. Mortise
- 3rd Ward: Kimberly Rogers
- 4th Ward: Ramona L. Smith
- 5th Ward: Frank R. Anderson
- 6th Ward: Riccardo D. Dursi Jr.
- 7th Ward: A. Robert Tracy