Rome Fire Department has First Ever Open House

For the first time ever, the Rome fire department decided to open itself up to the public today with an open house.
Folks who stopped by the fire station were met with food trucks, raffle booths, information tables, and plenty of training exercises to keep you up to date on proper fire safety. They had hose lines, fire extinguisher classes, smoke alarm programs, and more.
This event was so popular today that Lenny Cianfrocco, a firefighter with the Rome Fire Department, says that 200 people showed up within the first hour.
"We're promoting our department, the hiring process, what we do, how we live here, and we're promoting fire safety year-round," Cianfrocco said. "Most of the time fire departments go into the schools during fire prevention week or fire prevention month in October. We hit the schools year-round, and we promote fire safety and community outreach year-round."
Cianfrocco says the department put a lot of hard work into this and that it was rewarding to see so many people come out from the community. He says it may even become an annual tradition.