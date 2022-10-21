Rome Halloween staple celebrates 20 years of fears

Rome, N.Y.-- Inside an abandoned warehouse below the water tower in Rome sits one of the spookiest attractions not just in the Mohawk Valley, but all of central New York. Cayo Industrial's Warehouse of Horror. According to the attraction's founder Joshua Reale, it all started 20 years ago as a way for him to let out his creativity. "I wanted to do a bunch of different things like set design, make film, I wanted to act and I combined it all into this attraction" Reale explained. Every year, The warehouse of horror features a different theme each Halloween. To find inspiration for the theme, Reale usually doesn't have to look too far and this year was no different. "Every year the ideas usually come to me by things going on around us. For 2020 we based it on COVID. We already have a quarantine section but it just seemed fit once 2020 happened. This year, we based it on what’s going on and the stress of what's going on the United States now but also the war in Ukraine. It seems like it’s a small war that may grow into something bigger" Reale said. The $20 experience takes guests through a 20 minute maze with different scary animatronics, Actors and effects around every corner. According to Reale, This isn’t your everyday haunted house. Reale explained that “We don’t have Jason or Freddy here, witches or anything like that. It's more real world”. The attraction is open from 6:30-10:30 PM every Friday, Saturday and Sunday until Halloween.