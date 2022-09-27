Rome Health begins construction of new women's surgical suite

ROME. N.Y. – The 135th anniversary of Rome Health was acknowledged Tuesday along with a beam signing ceremony, celebrating the start of construction on a new women's surgical suite.
The new suite will be named in honor of local OB-GYNs, Dr. Lauren Giustra and Dr. Ankur Desai, two physicians who have served the community for more than 25 years, since they first opened their Rome practice. The two are also leaders of the hospital's medical staff and members of the Rome Health Foundation and hospital board.
"We are deeply grateful to Dr. Giustra and Dr. Desai for generously partnering with the Rome Health Foundation to support the hospital's mission to provide quality healthcare with compassion," said Rome Health Foundation Executive Director Chester W. DiBari III.
About 2,000 square feet will be renovated into a modern surgical suite. The project will free up one of the hospital's 4 operating rooms, allowing for additional space and growth for general surgical services.
The majority of the $3.9 million project will be funded through the American Rescue Plan Act.
Construction of the suite is expected to be complete by the spring of 2023