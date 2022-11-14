Rome Health, Community Pharmacy officially open

ROME, N.Y. -- The Rome Health Community Pharmacy located inside the new Medical Center, Monday.
The new location provides easy access to get prescriptions filled following an appointment. The pharmacy will still provide "Meds to Beds" service for hospital patients.
The pharmacy is open to the public with an entrance on Oak Street. They are open from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. on weekdays and closed 12:30 p.m. until 1 p.m. every day for lunch.
The new Medical Center brings together primary care, surgical specialists, diagnostic testing and retail pharmacy under one roof for convenient, accessible, coordinated patient care.